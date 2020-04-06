Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY):

4/2/2020 – Bristol-Myers Squibb was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Bristol-Myers Squibb was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/1/2020 – Bristol-Myers Squibb had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Bristol-Myers Squibb was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Bristol-Myers Squibb was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/27/2020 – Bristol-Myers Squibb is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Bristol-Myers Squibb was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/14/2020 – Bristol-Myers Squibb had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

BMY opened at $55.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb Co alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,012,211,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,662,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,262,135,000 after buying an additional 5,861,939 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,705,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $815,568,000 after buying an additional 303,014 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,527,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,013,000 after buying an additional 3,140,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,590.9% during the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 9,348,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,139,000 after buying an additional 9,447,040 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.