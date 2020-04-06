Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 1.7% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $12,880,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 43.4% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 165,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 50,038 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 115,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BMY. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.54.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $1.65 on Monday, hitting $57.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,010,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,080,714. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.04 and a 200 day moving average of $58.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

