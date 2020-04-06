British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,942,000 after buying an additional 54,763 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,963,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,817,000 after purchasing an additional 72,473 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,444,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,778,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,283,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,488,000 after purchasing an additional 177,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in British American Tobacco by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 630,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares during the period. 4.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded British American Tobacco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America upgraded British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded British American Tobacco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $36.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.38. British American Tobacco PLC has a 12 month low of $27.32 and a 12 month high of $45.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.6721 per share. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.13%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

