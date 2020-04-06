Brokerages Anticipate Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.86 Million

Brokerages expect Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) to announce sales of $5.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Acceleron Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.85 million and the lowest is $4.40 million. Acceleron Pharma reported sales of $2.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 110.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will report full-year sales of $82.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $59.90 million to $109.82 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $102.75 million, with estimates ranging from $53.44 million to $148.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Acceleron Pharma.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.15). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 168.75% and a negative return on equity of 25.95%. The firm had revenue of $39.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 929.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $129.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $79.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 554.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 493.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ XLRN opened at $80.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 13.48 and a current ratio of 13.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.94. Acceleron Pharma has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $97.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -33.94 and a beta of 0.91.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acceleron Pharma (XLRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.