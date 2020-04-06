Brokerages Anticipate Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.86 Million

Analysts expect Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) to report sales of $22.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.00 million and the lowest is $22.71 million. Business First Bancshares posted sales of $21.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full year sales of $133.70 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $168.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $22.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.05 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.63.

Shares of NASDAQ BFST opened at $11.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.31. Business First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $26.64. The stock has a market cap of $159.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Business First Bancshares by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Business First Bancshares by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Business First Bancshares by 34.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Business First Bancshares by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Business First Bancshares by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

