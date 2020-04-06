Brokerages Anticipate Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) to Post ($0.21) Earnings Per Share

Shares of Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $7.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.21) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Lifetime Brands an industry rank of 161 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

NASDAQ:LCUT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,736. Lifetime Brands has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The firm has a market cap of $74.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $226.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.55 million. On average, analysts expect that Lifetime Brands will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is currently 37.78%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,686,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,723,000 after buying an additional 200,814 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Weber Alan W grew its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 366,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 231,491 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 33,777 shares during the period. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. It offers kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware, as well as kitchen scales; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

