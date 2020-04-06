Brokerages Anticipate MRI Interventions, Inc. (NYSE:CLPT) to Announce ($0.12) EPS

Shares of MRI Interventions, Inc. (NYSE:CLPT) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $15.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.12) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given MRI Interventions an industry rank of 43 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get MRI Interventions alerts:

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MRI Interventions in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of CLPT opened at $3.28 on Monday. MRI Interventions has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $6.33.

MRI Interventions (NYSE:CLPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.21 million for the quarter.

MRI Interventions Company Profile

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for placing catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MRI Interventions (CLPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MRI Interventions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRI Interventions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.