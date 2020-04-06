Brokerages Expect CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.09 Million

Equities research analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) will announce sales of $163.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $158.35 million and the highest is $167.82 million. CorePoint Lodging reported sales of $208.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full-year sales of $666.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $666.03 million to $666.74 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $647.86 million, with estimates ranging from $635.95 million to $659.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CorePoint Lodging.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($1.86). CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.14 million.

CPLG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on CorePoint Lodging in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 244.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 14.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPLG stock opened at $3.23 on Monday. CorePoint Lodging has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $202.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average is $9.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.77%. CorePoint Lodging’s payout ratio is 50.96%.

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

