Brokerages Expect Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) to Announce ($0.68) EPS

Shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $35.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.68) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Satsuma Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 29 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

STSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Monday, March 2nd.

In other Satsuma Pharmaceuticals news, insider Detlef Albrecht sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $27,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,633.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 936.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.32. The stock had a trading volume of 904 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.40 and a quick ratio of 14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $33.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.23.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

