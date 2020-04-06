Brokerages Expect Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) to Post $0.40 EPS

Shares of Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $37.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.40 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Verso an industry rank of 146 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Verso alerts:

VRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BWS Financial cut their price target on shares of Verso from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Kirt purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $114,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Verso by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,121,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,251,000 after acquiring an additional 270,252 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Verso by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 728,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,779 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Verso by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after acquiring an additional 92,143 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Verso by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after acquiring an additional 14,825 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Verso by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 184,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Verso stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.88. 308,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.54. Verso has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $23.35.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $587.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.24 million. Verso had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 12.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Verso will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verso (VRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.