Brokerages Set $15.00 Target Price for ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $15.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.27 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given ESSA Bancorp an industry rank of 197 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESSA traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,081. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. ESSA Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $17.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.33.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.03 million. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 6.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in ESSA Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

