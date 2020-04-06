Brokerages Set $25.00 Target Price for OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $25.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.02) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned OptimizeRx an industry rank of 73 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on OptimizeRx in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on OptimizeRx from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th.

OptimizeRx stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.66. The company had a trading volume of 113,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,376. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.68. OptimizeRx has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $17.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.91 million, a PE ratio of -39.36 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 million. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 12.79%. Analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its position in OptimizeRx by 612.5% in the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 245,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 238,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 10,278 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 109,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 27,055 shares in the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

