Brokers Issue Forecasts for ChemoCentryx Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for ChemoCentryx in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.56) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 153.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.28%. The business had revenue of $10.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 million.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CCXI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ChemoCentryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

ChemoCentryx stock opened at $38.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.57. ChemoCentryx has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $51.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.16 and a beta of 2.09.

In other ChemoCentryx news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 30,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $1,243,300.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,298,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,276,822.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pui San Kwan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $39,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,434 shares in the company, valued at $797,334.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 680,435 shares of company stock worth $29,617,220. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

