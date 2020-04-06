Brokers Issue Forecasts for Uni Select Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:UNS)

Uni Select Inc (TSE:UNS) – Analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Uni Select in a report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. Desjardins also issued estimates for Uni Select’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

UNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Uni Select from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Uni Select from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE:UNS opened at C$4.54 on Monday. Uni Select has a 1 year low of C$4.44 and a 1 year high of C$15.96. The company has a market cap of $192.44 million and a PE ratio of -9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.64.

Uni Select (TSE:UNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$544.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$568.99 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. Uni Select’s payout ratio is -59.66%.

About Uni Select

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial paint and related products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance UK segments. The company also distributes automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts.

