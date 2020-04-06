Brokers Offer Predictions for Hudbay Minerals Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.13). Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$4.75 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.92.

Shares of HBM opened at C$2.45 on Monday. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$1.66 and a 1-year high of C$10.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$428.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$397.66 million.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -1.15%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

