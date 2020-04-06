Brokers Offer Predictions for Restaurant Brands International Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a report issued on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.91 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on QSR. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from C$115.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$77.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

TSE QSR opened at C$47.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion and a PE ratio of 19.88. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of C$36.48 and a one year high of C$105.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$69.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 84.57%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

