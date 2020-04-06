Brokers Set Expectations for CANADA GOOSE-TS’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:GOO)

CANADA GOOSE-TS (TSE:GOO) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CANADA GOOSE-TS in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.40.

CANADA GOOSE-TS (TSE:GOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$452.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$443.00 million.

