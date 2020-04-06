Brokers Set Expectations for PVH Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of PVH in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.52. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PVH’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PVH. ValuEngine downgraded PVH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on PVH from to in a research note on Friday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on PVH in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PVH from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.81.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $30.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.21. PVH has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $134.24. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.99.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Boston Partners bought a new stake in PVH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,185,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PVH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,753,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in PVH by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 812,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,400,000 after purchasing an additional 406,182 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in PVH by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 584,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,462,000 after purchasing an additional 377,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,505,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $894,340,000 after purchasing an additional 162,467 shares in the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

