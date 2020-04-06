Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Given Buy Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $51.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BIP. Bank of America assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.73.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded up $1.38 on Monday, reaching $36.78. 335,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,594. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 525.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.93 and its 200-day moving average is $49.58. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $56.31.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 1.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,465,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,073,040,000 after buying an additional 185,117 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,999,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,854,000 after buying an additional 780,798 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 972,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,593,000 after acquiring an additional 100,897 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 946,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,325,000 after acquiring an additional 187,505 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 680,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,010,000 after buying an additional 41,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

