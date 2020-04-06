Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP) recently:

4/2/2020 – Brookfield Renewable Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $56.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Brookfield Renewable Partners was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Brookfield Renewable Partners was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $48.00.

3/20/2020 – Brookfield Renewable Partners was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

3/20/2020 – Brookfield Renewable Partners was upgraded by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities to a “buy” rating. They now have a $63.69 price target on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Brookfield Renewable Partners was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/12/2020 – Brookfield Renewable Partners was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $54.00.

3/3/2020 – Brookfield Renewable Partners was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/3/2020 – Brookfield Renewable Partners is now covered by analysts at R. F. Lafferty. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Brookfield Renewable Partners had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from $50.00 to $53.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2020 – Brookfield Renewable Partners had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Brookfield Renewable Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $54.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Brookfield Renewable Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $51.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Brookfield Renewable Partners had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $47.00 to $52.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded up $3.09 on Monday, hitting $43.01. The company had a trading volume of 392,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,348. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -226.37 and a beta of 0.64. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $57.69.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.29). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.543 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -1,142.11%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 34,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

