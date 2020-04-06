BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Given New GBX 190 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 190 ($2.50) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the communications services company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 63.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BT.A. UBS Group upgraded shares of BT Group – CLASS A to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 120 ($1.58) in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 130 ($1.71) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 165 ($2.17) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 193 ($2.54).

BT Group – CLASS A stock opened at GBX 116.55 ($1.53) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion and a PE ratio of 5.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 134.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 174.28. BT Group – CLASS A has a fifty-two week low of GBX 102.90 ($1.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 231.50 ($3.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

In other BT Group – CLASS A news, insider Matthew Key acquired 66,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of £78,390.94 ($103,118.84). Also, insider Philip Jansen sold 194,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.74), for a total transaction of £257,182.20 ($338,308.60).

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

