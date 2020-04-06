BTC Lite (BTCL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7.00

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 6th. During the last week, BTC Lite has traded up 25.3% against the dollar. One BTC Lite token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and STEX. BTC Lite has a total market capitalization of $34,772.76 and approximately $7.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BTC Lite alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00054511 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $340.82 or 0.04770970 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00066843 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00037471 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005889 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013964 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00010662 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003405 BTC.

BTC Lite Profile

BTCL is a token. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. BTC Lite’s official message board is medium.com/@btclite. The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BTC Lite is btclite.org.

BTC Lite Token Trading

BTC Lite can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTC Lite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTC Lite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BTC Lite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTC Lite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.