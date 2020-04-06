BTIG Research Reiterates Buy Rating for AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL)

AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.10% from the stock’s current price.

RCEL has been the topic of several other reports. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded AVITA MED LTD/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVITA MED LTD/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ RCEL traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,539. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 15.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.31. AVITA MED LTD/S has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $11.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackcrane Capital LLC purchased a new position in AVITA MED LTD/S during the 4th quarter worth $49,936,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AVITA MED LTD/S during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in AVITA MED LTD/S during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in AVITA MED LTD/S during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in AVITA MED LTD/S during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin.

