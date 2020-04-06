BTU Protocol (BTU) Trading Up 23% Over Last 7 Days

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 6th. Over the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded 23% higher against the dollar. BTU Protocol has a market capitalization of $13.07 million and $12,168.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTU Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00002532 BTC on popular exchanges including UPbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BTU Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00053949 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $334.30 or 0.04535681 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00066763 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00037942 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013474 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00010816 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003303 BTC.

BTU Protocol Token Profile

BTU Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,014,405 tokens. BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com.

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BTU Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTU Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.