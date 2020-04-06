Bulwark Price Up 91.8% This Week (BWK)

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded 26.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last week, Bulwark has traded up 91.8% against the US dollar. Bulwark has a total market cap of $184,734.38 and $541.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bulwark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark Coin Profile

Bulwark is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 2nd, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 15,237,644 coins and its circulating supply is 14,918,590 coins. Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bulwark’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com.

Buying and Selling Bulwark

Bulwark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bulwark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bulwark using one of the exchanges listed above.

