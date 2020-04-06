Burlington Stores (BURL) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE: BURL) in the last few weeks:

4/1/2020 – Burlington Stores had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura.

3/30/2020 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $200.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Burlington Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $258.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Burlington Stores had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Burlington Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $260.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Burlington Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $252.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Burlington Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $250.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Burlington Stores was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $246.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $230.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/6/2020 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $255.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Burlington Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $255.00 to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Burlington Stores was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $235.00.

3/5/2020 – Burlington Stores had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

3/2/2020 – Burlington Stores had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group.

2/24/2020 – Burlington Stores had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $245.00.

2/20/2020 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $243.00 to $258.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $232.00 to $255.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Burlington Stores is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $225.00 to $240.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2020 – Burlington Stores had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

NYSE:BURL traded up $18.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $159.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,304,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,362. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Burlington Stores Inc has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $250.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 131.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores Inc will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total value of $5,797,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 141,441 shares in the company, valued at $32,798,753.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $300,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,903,343.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,428,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,814.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 723,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,471,000 after purchasing an additional 685,244 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $152,097,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,177.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 552,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,936,000 after purchasing an additional 509,034 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 291.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 481,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,774,000 after purchasing an additional 358,395 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

