Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Acquires 4,790 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Robecosam AG increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 357,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 13,621 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.43. 31,624,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,904,201. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.66 and its 200-day moving average is $45.55. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $165.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Several research firms have commented on CSCO. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

