Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Buys 14,441 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,341 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,441 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 1.8% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,048 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 34,880 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.6% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.87.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBUX stock traded up $4.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,965,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,142,348. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The stock has a market cap of $74.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

