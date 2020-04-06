Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Decreases Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,661,000 after purchasing an additional 20,501 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.2% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after buying an additional 16,590 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands stock traded up $10.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $142.26. 2,395,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,934,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.19 and its 200-day moving average is $184.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of -790.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $214.48.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

In related news, Director James A. Locke III sold 8,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total transaction of $1,696,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,298 shares in the company, valued at $9,672,441. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,245 shares of company stock valued at $19,071,776. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from to in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.82.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.