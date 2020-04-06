Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Grows Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 70.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,674,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $707,794,000 after buying an additional 96,133 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Ecolab by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,336,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $643,894,000 after buying an additional 381,681 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,227,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,962,000 after buying an additional 22,775 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Ecolab by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,857,000 after buying an additional 173,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Ecolab by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,100,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,310,000 after buying an additional 26,698 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.50.

ECL traded up $10.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $157.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,708,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,107. The company has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.89 and a 200-day moving average of $189.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $211.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 72,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.02, for a total transaction of $14,813,076.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at $6,940,352.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $33,592,536.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,851,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

