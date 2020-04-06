Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $1.58 Million Stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,137 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 518.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1,005.6% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,458,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,477,874. The company has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a PE ratio of -51.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.53 and a 200-day moving average of $45.45. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $57.11.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Panmure Gordon raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.92.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

