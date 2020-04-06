Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $4.53 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY cut its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up 1.2% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, Director Tom Bonadio bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,362.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Paychex stock traded up $5.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,456,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,669. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $90.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.91 and a 200 day moving average of $82.18.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

