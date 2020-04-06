Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $4.82 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.3% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 24,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CVX shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a price objective (down previously from ) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.42.

In other news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $5.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,326,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,009,693. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.80. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

