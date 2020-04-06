Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $4.95 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,358,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,731,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 339.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 263,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,455,000 after buying an additional 9,537 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock traded up $10.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $143.90. 3,550,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,328,463. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $210.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.8009 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

