Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $7.08 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,853 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 1.9% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $10,705,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 202,697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $54,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,453,029 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,403,160,000 after acquiring an additional 218,262 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $553,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX stock traded up $18.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $379.96. 8,133,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,019,380. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $393.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $361.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.69 billion, a PE ratio of 92.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Citigroup increased their price objective on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.69.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,560 shares of company stock valued at $79,422,333. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

