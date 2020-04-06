Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $9.37 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,803 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.5% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,070,972,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $623,193,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 345.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 420,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $173,202,000 after buying an additional 325,691 shares during the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 724,962 shares of company stock worth $1,482,615,847. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective (up previously from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,440.00 price objective (up previously from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price objective (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,338.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $91.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,997.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,754,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,341,030. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,941.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,847.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,185.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $994.52 billion, a PE ratio of 86.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

