Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Purchases 3,405 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,015 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s accounts for 2.1% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $7,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded up $16.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $177.04. The company had a trading volume of 8,327,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,294,498. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.96. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Longbow Research dropped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $199.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.61.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,808.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

