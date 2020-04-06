Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Purchases 6,052 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PFF traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.93. 6,350,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,045,624. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $38.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.68.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.