Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 2,160 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 71,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,968,000 after buying an additional 1,511,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.68. 6,269,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,645,351. The stock has a market cap of $114.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.23 and its 200-day moving average is $81.72. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.17%.

In related news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Cfra increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen raised Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.62.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.