Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 2,681 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 1.5% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $11,012,211,000. TIG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,590.9% during the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 9,348,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,139,000 after buying an additional 9,447,040 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,662,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,262,135,000 after buying an additional 5,861,939 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,266,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $402,220,000 after buying an additional 3,572,440 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,527,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,013,000 after buying an additional 3,140,646 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Barclays started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.54.

NYSE:BMY traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.87. The company had a trading volume of 22,577,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,329,858. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.04 and a 200 day moving average of $58.57. The company has a market cap of $125.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

