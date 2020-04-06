Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 3,479 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,479 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of J M Smucker by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 20,254 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of J M Smucker by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of J M Smucker by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,885,000 after acquiring an additional 203,675 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of J M Smucker by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 59,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of J M Smucker by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other J M Smucker news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,383,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SJM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on J M Smucker from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.92.

SJM stock traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.19. 1,205,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,847. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. J M Smucker Co has a fifty-two week low of $91.88 and a fifty-two week high of $128.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.49.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

