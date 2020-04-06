Burst (BURST) Price Tops $0.0035 on Top Exchanges

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last seven days, Burst has traded 24.1% higher against the US dollar. One Burst coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Coinroom, Bittrex and Livecoin. Burst has a market cap of $7.21 million and approximately $7,804.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Burst Coin Profile

BURST is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,088,305,488 coins. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Burst

Burst can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Livecoin, C-CEX, Upbit, Coinroom and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

