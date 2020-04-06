BUZZCoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $121.00 (BUZZ)

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded 47.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 6th. BUZZCoin has a total market cap of $143,102.76 and $121.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BUZZCoin has traded down 35% against the dollar. One BUZZCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BUZZCoin alerts:

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BUZZCoin Coin Profile

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2016. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. BUZZCoin’s official website is www.buzzcoin.info.

Buying and Selling BUZZCoin

BUZZCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BUZZCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BUZZCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BUZZCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BUZZCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.