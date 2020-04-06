Bytecoin (BCN) Market Capitalization Hits $43.33 Million

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $43.33 million and $23,560.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Coindeal, HitBTC and Poloniex. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.12 or 0.00801664 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001526 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000095 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, OKEx, Crex24, TradeOgre, Poloniex, HitBTC, cfinex, Binance, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

