Bytom (BTM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $15.13 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Bytom has a market capitalization of $59.38 million and approximately $15.13 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0592 or 0.00000834 BTC on major exchanges including EXX, Gate.io, HitBTC and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00599127 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014568 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007399 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Bytom Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io.

Bytom Coin Trading

Bytom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Kucoin, HitBTC, ZB.COM, CoinEgg, EXX, Huobi, BigONE, LBank, Bibox, CoinTiger, OKEx, Gate.io, Neraex, CoinEx, Cryptopia, RightBTC, OTCBTC and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

