C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Stephens

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) was upgraded by Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $75.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $74.00. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CHRW. Susquehanna Bancshares cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.31.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $68.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $56.94 and a 52 week high of $91.96.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 34.67%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,800,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $746,079,000 after acquiring an additional 223,856 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,547,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $668,379,000 after buying an additional 1,172,814 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,136,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,429,000 after buying an additional 1,660,203 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,595,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,973,000 after buying an additional 974,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,438,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,657,000 after buying an additional 507,997 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.