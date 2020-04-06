Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 54.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 27,403 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.26% of Cabot Microelectronics worth $11,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 320,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,226,000 after buying an additional 131,890 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Cabot Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 5,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 8,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total value of $1,297,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,616,424.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 38,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.69, for a total value of $6,242,806.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,783,267.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,135 shares of company stock worth $9,374,123 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $100.17 on Monday. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 1 year low of $85.26 and a 1 year high of $169.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.82.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $283.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.60 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 5.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Cabot Microelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.19%.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

