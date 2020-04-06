Cactus’ (WHD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Cactus (NYSE:WHD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WHD. Zacks Investment Research cut Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cactus from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cactus from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cactus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NYSE:WHD traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.10. 12,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,609. Cactus has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $40.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $862.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 2.05.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $140.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.63 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 13.62%. Equities analysts expect that Cactus will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Cactus by 1,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Cactus during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cactus by 465.6% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

