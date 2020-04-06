CaixaPay Price Tops $0.0024 (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 83.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 6th. One CaixaPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX, BTC-Alpha and CoinBene. CaixaPay has a market cap of $188,144.53 and approximately $97.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded up 66.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.56 or 0.02635874 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00206463 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00047817 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 40.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00034212 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay's total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com.

.

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

CaixaPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDAX and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

