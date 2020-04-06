Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share

Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Caleres in a report released on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now anticipates that the textile maker will earn ($0.60) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Caleres’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

CAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Caleres in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Caleres from a “positive” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Shares of CAL stock opened at $3.37 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.86. The company has a market cap of $145.12 million, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.72. Caleres has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Caleres had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $698.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,692,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,207,000 after acquiring an additional 200,883 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,450,851 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,458,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 884,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,000,000 after acquiring an additional 64,310 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 4th quarter valued at $19,271,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,690,000 after acquiring an additional 41,079 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

